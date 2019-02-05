Aw! Kate Middleton Brings a Family Photo to School Show-and-Tell

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton brought one very special item to her visit to the Lavender Primary School in Enfield Town, England on Tuesday.
During a bit of show-and-tell, the Duchess of Cambridge presented students with a picture of her family. The photo featured Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It also appeared to be the same snapshot the royals used for their annual Christmas card this past year.
The exercise was part of an initiative for Children's Mental Health Week. Students were asked to bring in items that represented people or things that made them feel good. In addition to sharing her own item, Kate sat with the pupils and learned about their own treasures.
In addition to taking part in the activity, Kate watched the youngsters perform a song.
She also watched them run their daily mile, which is a way for kids to get exercise and improve their concentration in the classroom. Furthermore, the mother-of-three met with a few students' parents to hear about their challenges and how they manage to keep their kids healthy. She also spoke with students about their food diaries, which focus on links between nutrition and moods.
However, the school's students and faculty weren't the only ones the duchess met. She also met the school dog Herbie and received a few slobbery kisses.
Kate looked gorgeous in a green dress by Eponine London. She also accessorized her look with black tights, boots and sparkly heart earrings.
The visit should come as no surprise to royal admirers. As fans are well aware, Kate has been promoting various mental health initiatives along with William and Prince Harry as part of their Heads Together campaign. Although, Meghan Markle will likely join the initiative now that she's part of the Royal Foundation.