Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate—Find Out His Meaningful Name

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 8:09 PM
Here's our Mazel of the day, toAndy Cohen, who just became a dad!
The 50-year-old host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live has welcomed his first child. Cohen announced the news on Instagram on Monday night with a sweet photo with his new baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen.
"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!" he wrote on Instagram. 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."
On December 20, Cohen had announced on his show that he was expecting a baby via surrogate in six weeks.
"I've always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," he said.
"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life," he continued. "And while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet."
Cohen's child joins his other baby, his dog Wacha. On Christmas Eve, the host posted on his Instagram a photo of him lying on a bed with his bed, writing, "Patiently waiting....."
The best-selling author revealed the baby's sex on New Years' Eve while hosting a CNN special alongside his close friend Anderson Cooper. "This is the biggest year for me," he told Cooper. "It's a boy. I gotta tell you I cannot wait to meet this boy."
Cohen also said he "never thought it would be possible to grow up and have a family," but my how he proved that wrong!
On Jan. 26, Cohen and many Real Housewives star celebrated at a baby shower in Los Angeles. Kyle Richards, NeNe Leakes, Ramona Singer and Teresa Giudice hosted the gathering at Palms Restaurant and appropriately themed it "A Star Is Born."
Some of the biggest Housewives were in attendance, including Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Sonja Morgan and more. Plus, John Mayer arrived later on because why not?
Although there were some invitational snubs, Cohen and his band of housewives dined on delicious food such as Chinese chicken salad, espresso rubbed grass fed filet mignon, lobster Cobb salad, polenta cakes, chocolate chip cookies and more.
A source told E! News that day, "It so much fun for the different cast members to hang out. No drama. Just lots of love for Andy."
The insider also described the room as being "filled with love."
Congrats on the new baby!
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
