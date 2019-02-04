Hair Live! Musical Cancelled by NBC

Sad news, musical fans! NBC announced they are cancelling their live broadcast of Hair Live! the musical.

"Live musicals are a part of this network's DNA and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time," Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Since these shows are such enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal and we're in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple of new shows that we're really excited about."

The hippie rock musical, Hair Live!, was set to air on NBC on May 19, but as Deadline points out, the musical would compete against two major television shows: HBO's series finale of Game of Thrones and the season finale of ABC's American Idol.

The publication also notes that Fox's Rent, which starred Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons and Mario (to name a few), didn't have the best ratings, which they think NBC was informed about.

In fact, Rent brought in the lowest ratings ever for a live broadcast musical, despite its amazing cast.