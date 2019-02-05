Ruffles, Feathers and Sequins Galore: See the Craziest Grammy's Looks of All-Time

ESC: Grammys Throwback, Nicki Minaj 2011

Getty Images

The Grammy Awards is rapidly approaching and while the night is mostly about the music, all eyes will be on the eye-catching fashion statements the stars are making. 

In years past, celebs like Nicki MinajLady Gagaand Katy Perry have gone all out for their stroll down the red carpet. One year, Lady Gaga arrived in a literal egg, which was carried by models wearing gold outfits. 

While Lady Gaga has slightly toned down her out of the world looks, other stars continue to carry on with the tradition of donning their most outrageous looks. So, what will this year have in store for red carpet fanatics? Well, people will just have to wait and see when the red carpet kicks off on Sunday. 

Until then, you can reminisce about past Grammy Awards, because we rounded up the craziest, most outrageous and fabulous looks in the Grammy's history. 

M.I.A., Grammy Fashion

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

M.I.A., 2009

Puffy sleeves, colorful patterns and sneakers help the musician to stand out on the red carpet.

Ciara, Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ciara, 2015

The "Goodies" singer wore a more toned-down version of Alexandre Vauthier's Haute Couture item, which was originally designed without the belt. 

Halsey, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Halsey, 2017

Normally stars opt for a chic runway look for the red carpet, but Halsey decided that casual wear was the way to go for the show.

Grammys Throwback, Lil Kim 2002

Getty Images

Lil Kim, 2002

The performer was ahead of her time with the crop top, Gucci helmet and monochrome ensemble.

Grammys Throwback, Katy Perry 2011

Getty Images

Katy Perry, 2011

A Swarovski crystal ball, angel wings and shiny skirt have the makings for an angelic look. 

ESC: Grammys Throwback, Nicki Minaj 2011

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj, 2011

Nicki took us on a wild ride with this animal print ensemble and her Bride of Frankenstein inspired hairdo. 

Cher, Grammys Worst Dressed

Getty Images

Cher, 2008

The long train, holey shirt and the red hair definitely give off a vibe.

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga, 2017

Mother Monster looked badass, to say the least. Maybe it was the spikes around her collar and arms, or her fishnets, or her uber-dark sunglasses or the appearance of underboob, but the overall look definitely channeled an edgy vibe. 

Singer Gnarly Davidson, Grammy Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

CeeLo Green, 2017

Can you imagine how long it took the singer-songwriter to clean off the gold face paint?

Lady Gaga, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga, 2016

The singer paid tribute to the late David Bowie in the blue Marc Jacobs ensemble. Her hair and shoes stood in stark contrast. 

Madonna, Grammy Awards

Getty Images

Madonna, 2015

The Queen of Pop always knows how to turn heads, no butts about it!

Nicki Minaj

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj, 2012

The singer took a style note from Little Red Riding Hood with this voluminous Versace cape. As for accessories, the envelope-pushing musician held on tight to a Pope look-alike for a red carpet religious experience. 

Mary J. Blige

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

Mary J. Blige, 2004

The singer is clearly a fan of the color since she wore a bright yellow fur coat and sparkling dress in the same hard-to-miss shade.

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2010

Getty Images

Lady Gaga, 2010

The pop star arrived in one of her signature styles...

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, 2010

...she took the stage in this green number...

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

Getty Images

Lady Gaga, 2010

...and ended up wearing a totally different outfit by the end of the night.

Margaret Cho, Risky Grammy Looks

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Margaret Cho, 2004

Holy feathers! When she arrived to the 2004 Grammy Awards in this shocking peacock getup, she flashed way more than just a little sideboob. 

Grammys Throwback, Jennifer Lopez 2000

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

Who could forget J.Lo's plunging Versace gown?

Lil Kim

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lil Kim, 1998

As if the fact that she was missing pants wasn't enough to turn heads, the rapper added some extra oomph to her 1998 Grammys look by covering everything from her tights to her purse in sparkles. 

Toni Braxton, Grammys

KMazur/Getty Images

Toni Braxton

The singer left little to the imagination in this racy white number with midriff-high slits and a plunging neckline at the 2001 Grammys. 

Destiny's Child, Grammys Worst Dressed

Getty Images

Destiny's Child

Nope, not lost Wood Nymphs—it's just Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland back in 2001.  

With the 2019 Grammy's red carpet around the corner, who knows what we have in store for us this year. 

