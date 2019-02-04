BTS to Present at the 2019 Grammy Awards

After months of hard work that resulted in blood, sweat and tears, BTS is officially named presenters for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The K-pop group may not have gotten a direct nomination for their numerous hits, but they will definitely be making an appearance at the 31st Annual Awards, E! News can confirm.

No word yet on which category the "Idol" singers will be presenting, but fans are overjoyed to hear that the group will be getting their much-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Their millions of fans were disappointed to learn that the stars were only nominated for Best Recording Package, which is basically a nomination recognizing their album Love Yourself: Tear artwork. If the men win, they will take the stage with art director HuskyFox.