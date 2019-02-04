Why The Bachelor's Elyse Left Colton Underwood Heartbroken

One woman on The Bachelor left the show before Colton Underwood could give her another rose.

31-year-old redhead beauty Elyse Dehlbom left the show on her own accord after an emotional and tearful conversation with the 27-year-old.

Elyse foreshadowed her departure early in the show. She spoke to fellow competitor Kirpa and described a "pit in my stomach" that she felt. Elyse said tearfully, "I had the world's most perfect date, and to watch people go on dates and come back and be so excited. For me, I just feel kind of heartbroken."

She continued in a confessional, "I did not anticipate coming to Thailand—probably one of the most romantic places I've ever seen—and not get time with him. I think the reality is hitting home a little bit more after having a one-on-one."



Elyse and Colton's romantic date occurred a few weeks ago where they flew to San Diego and hung out with kids at an amusement park.