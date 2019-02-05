Madonna to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 6:00 AM

Madonna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonnais returning to the stage for a big reason...

The award-winning singer is going to be honored at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for her advocacy for the LGBTQ community on May 4, 2019. She will take the stage to accept the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th Annual Awards in New York City, where tons of stars will gather for the important cause.

"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds."

While there are countless reasons why the "Like a Prayer" singer deserves this award, the organization cited her AIDS benefit concerts, her creation of a benefit dance marathon and "spoke out and demanded action at a time when AIDS was too often invisible in the media."

Moreover, the star has continued to offer her support to the LGBTQ community and is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community in Romania, Malawi, Russia and more. 

This is only the second time the award has been bestowed upon someone, and the first time a woman was awarded. President Bill Clinton was honored at the 24th Annual GLAAD Awards in 2013. 

