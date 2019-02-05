Madonna to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Madonnais returning to the stage for a big reason...

The award-winning singer is going to be honored at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for her advocacy for the LGBTQ community on May 4, 2019. She will take the stage to accept the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th Annual Awards in New York City, which will be hosted by RuPaul Drag Race judge Ross Mathews.

"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds."