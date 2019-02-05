Winnie Harlow's Unique Style Proves She's Still on Top of the Fashion Game

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 3:00 AM

Winnie Harlow, Victorias Secret After Party 2018

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Winnie Harlow has become one of the most recognized models in the world.

From giving TEDxtalks about her vitiligo, to walking the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion, Winnie has proven both her haters and her bullies wrong. In the process, she has become one of the biggest style stars on the planet.

"The most liberating thing [about the fashion industry] is being able to just simply be myself," she said during an interview with CNN Style. "And show the fashion industry that beauty can come in many forms."

As for how she got her big break, we may have Tyra Banks to thank. After spotting Winnie on Instagram, the host recruited her to appear on season 21 of America's Next Top Model. And as you likely could have guessed, she impressed everyone with her style and talents.

With New York Fashion Week officially upon us, we decided to celebrate the 24-year-old model's best looks in recent years. 

Photos

The Best Street Style From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Whether hitting the red carpet in a designer dress or hitting the streets of New York City in effortless style, Winnie knows how to turn heads for all the right reasons.

"Today I represent a different standard of what people traditionally consider beauty. Sometimes I say there are a million different standards of beauty; sometimes I say there are no standards of beauty," she once explained in a Glamour essay. "In the end, it's the same thing: We're all beautiful." 

Take a look at just some of Winnie's many winning looks in our gallery below

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior

She Ready!

Winnie strikes a pose in this fierce denim jacket, as she is seen out and about during Paris Fashion Week. 

Winnie Harlow, Kyle Jenner's 21st Birthday Party arrivals

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

Fierce in Fringe

The model arrives to Kyle Jenner's 21st Birthday Party wearing an all white outfit with playful fringe. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Say Cheese!/GC Images

Casual Outting

Winnie keeps it casual in this black dress as she is caught walking down the streets of New York. 

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Winnie Harlow

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Golden Goddess

The model turns heads as she arrives to the Harper's Bazzar ICONS party in New York City.

Winnie Harlow

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Denim Diva

Winnie stuns in this all denim look as she attends the Tommy Hilfiger Presents "Tokyo Icons" in Japan.

Winnie Harlow, Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Party

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Red Hot

The model stuns as she attends Heidi Klum's star-studded Halloween party in the Big Apple. 

Winnie Harlow

BACKGRID

On The Prowl

Winnie looks stunning in these thigh high leopard boots as she arrives to Victoria Beckham x Vogue 10th Anniversary at Mark's Club in London. 

Winnie Harlow, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Show It Off

This beauty arrived in the gorgeous navy blue dress by Tommy Hilfiger for the CFDA Awards.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Winnie Harlow

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Rich in Color

Just about every hue looks great on Winnie, but the lime green takes the cake. 

ESC: Winnie Harlow

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Hot Red, Red Hot

Leave it to this professional to pull off a deep v-neck and a deep thigh-high slit. Impossible? Not for her. 

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

She Means Business

Paris Fashion Week was not ready for Winnie. The model wore a chic turtleneck, a blazer-inspired dress and the most adorable stockings. With curled hair and schoolgirl shoes, her look is next level. 

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Elegance at it's Finest

It's safe to say that the Next Top Model star's color is definitely blue. Zuhair Murad's sapphire-blue corset style ball gown looks gorgeous on the star and it's sparkling fabric and dramatic train makes for a look you don't want to miss. 

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Pure Royalty

The beauty stuns in this teal accent skirt, with a rather cozy top, paired with silver heels.

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior

Runway Ready

The model attended the Christian Dior runway show in this sophisticated ensemble.

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Sexy Side Slit

The model channel boho vibes with a floral patterned slit dress.

ESC: Winnie Harlow, Met Gala 2018

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A Goddess in White

The star stunned at the Met Gala with a gorgeous, custom Tommy Hilfiger dress. The Canadian native fit right in this year's theme of heavenly bodies with an angelic headpiece and white statement jewels to tie it all together. 

We'll be seeing Winnie rocking the streets of the Big Apple in no time! 

