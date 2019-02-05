Winnie Harlow's Unique Style Proves She's Still on Top of the Fashion Game

Winnie Harlow has become one of the most recognized models in the world.

From giving TEDxtalks about her vitiligo, to walking the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion, Winnie has proven both her haters and her bullies wrong. In the process, she has become one of the biggest style stars on the planet.

"The most liberating thing [about the fashion industry] is being able to just simply be myself," she said during an interview with CNN Style. "And show the fashion industry that beauty can come in many forms."

As for how she got her big break, we may have Tyra Banks to thank. After spotting Winnie on Instagram, the host recruited her to appear on season 21 of America's Next Top Model. And as you likely could have guessed, she impressed everyone with her style and talents.

With New York Fashion Week officially upon us, we decided to celebrate the 24-year-old model's best looks in recent years.