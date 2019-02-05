How Kate Beckinsale Is Helping Pete Davidson Survive His Big Breakup

Pete Davidson has learned the hard way that you can go home again.

This summer he was riding high, living it up at the $16 million 4,000-square-foot loft fiancée Ariana Grande had shelled out for in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood. Equipped with five bedrooms but no furniture, save for some six bean bag chairs, as Davidson shared with GQ, it was the perfect spot to play house and a pretty sweet deal for the Saturday Night Live comedian who joked on the sketch show's Weekend Update segment, "She pays 60 grand for rent and all I have to do is stock the fridge."

But when their whirlwind engagement unraveled last October just as quickly as it came together, he was left searching for a new arrangement. "Does anybody have any open rooms?" he cracked while co-hosting a benefit performance for the get-out-the-vote organization Swing Left in West Hollywood Oct. 20. "Looking for a roommate?"

In the end, there was just one taker with Amy Waters Davidson opening up the doors of her home on New York's Staten Island. As the comic put it, "I had to move back in with my mom."