Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2019 Nominees Luncheon

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Regina King and Amy Adams were among the actors in attendance at the 2019 Oscars Nominee Luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
The stars have all been nominated for their incredible work in film at the annual award ceremony, taking place on Feb. 24. Academy Award nominees Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali and Mark Ronson were also present for the luncheon, where they struck a pose for photographers.
In just over two weeks, the Oscar nominees will likely hit the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre.
In celebration of the upcoming event, let's take a look at all of the stars in attendance at Monday's luncheon!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
The Best Actress and Best Original Song double nominee is a vision in this Victorian-inspired look by Louis Vuitton.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rami Malek
Can't stop him now! The Best Actor nominee steps out to represent Bohemian Rhapsody.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Regina King
Princess moment! The Best Supporting Actress contender glows in a satin dress with floral embellishments.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
The Best Actor nominee, whose film A Star Is Born is also up for Best Picture, looks cool as a cucumber.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Glenn Close
Lovely in lavender! The Best Actress nominee suits up for the affair.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Mahershala Ali
The Best Supporting Actor nominee looks as suave as ever in a dark plum-colored suit.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Adams
We're green with envy over this Best Supporting Actress nominee's chic ensemble.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Spike Lee & Barry Jenkins
The critically-acclaimed directors share a joyful moment on the red carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Elliott
The Best Supporting Actor contender brings his star power to the luncheon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rachel Weisz
There's no denying the Best Supporting Actress nominee's pastel pink dress is our "Favourite!"
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Viggo Mortensen
Green Book's Best Actor nominee poses for photos at the main event.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Laura Dern
The two-time Oscar nominee attends the star-studded soiree in a patterned midi dress.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Willem Dafoe
The Best Actor contender is all smiles at the 2019 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Yalitza Aparicio
The Best Actress nominee and breakout star of Roma sparkles on the red carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Mark Ronson
The Best Original Song contender brings his signature style to the Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Marina de Tavira
The Best Supporting Actress nominee steps out in support of her performance in Roma.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sam Rockwell
The Best Supporting Actor contender represents Vice.