Ben Affleck Is "Back in Contact" With Lindsay Shookus 5 Months After Split

Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are reportedly "back in contact" a little over 5 months after breaking up.

However, being "back in contact" doesn't mean they're back together. A source told E! News, "They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again."

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer started dating in July 2017, just months after he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Over the summer of 2018, Shookus and the Gone Girl star looked happy as can be and spent lots of time together in Affleck's home city of Los Angeles. An insider told E! News at the time that they had a bi-coastal relationship, which included "taking some trips and spending time with her family in New York." Additionally, "She is loving being with Ben and enjoying his new house."

Affleck purchased a $19 million home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. in April 2018 and it happens to be close to Garner's house, too.