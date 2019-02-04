Ben Affleck Is "Back in Contact" With Lindsay Shookus 5 Months After Split

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Stoianov / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are reportedly "back in contact" a little over 5 months after breaking up.

However, being "back in contact" doesn't mean they're back together. A source told E! News, "They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again."

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer started dating in July 2017, just months after he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Over the summer of 2018, Shookus and the Gone Girl star looked happy as can be and spent lots of time together in Affleck's home city of Los Angeles. An insider told E! News at the time that they had a bi-coastal relationship, which included "taking some trips and spending time with her family in New York." Additionally, "She is loving being with Ben and enjoying his new house."

Affleck purchased a $19 million home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. in April 2018 and it happens to be close to Garner's house, too.

Read

Why Ben Affleck Won't Wear the Batsuit in the Upcoming Batman Film

Shookus herself was married and has a daughter with her ex Kevin Miller.

According to that second source, her daughter spent a decent amount of time with Affleck when they were a couple and did "not [shy] away from including her daughter in her time with Ben and incorporating her into their lives."

In August, however, Shookus and Affleck broke up after one year together. A source told E! News then, "They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both."

A few days after his split from the 38-year-old, Garner staged an intervention for Affleck and he checked back into rehab for the third time. He left the facility in early October.

Since leaving rehab, he and Garner finalized their divorce but appear to be on cordial co-parenting terms. They event spent the winter holidays together and reunited at a World Series game with their three kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6.

"Ben is in a really good place right now. Both health-wise and with his family," another source told E! News on Monday. "Ben has been concentrating on being a doting father and has been spending time with his kids and Jen."

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck

X17online.com

In October, the Argo star broke his silence about his stint in the treatment center in a statement that he posted on Instagram. He started the note by writing that he finished a 40-day stay at the center and was in outpatient care. "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others," he continued.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family," he added. "So  many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."

Affleck finished the statement on a thankful note. "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling," he concluded.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rosie McClelland

You Need to Hear Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie McClelland Sing

Party of Five

Party of Five Reboot Officially Coming to Freeform

Kristoff St. John

Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Under ''Additional Investigation'' as Autopsy Is Completed

Lady Gaga, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2019 Nominees Luncheon

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman's Super Bowl Trip to Disney World Is Pretty Magical

Demi Lovato

Inside Demi Lovato's Agonizing Relationship With Twitter

The Fix

Is The Fix Marcia Clark's Revenge Fantasy After Infamous O.J. Simpson Trial?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.