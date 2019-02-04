EXCLUSIVE!

Is The Fix Marcia Clark's Revenge Fantasy After Infamous O.J. Simpson Trial?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 1:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Marcia Clark is bringing her life back to TV. Sort of.

Clark co-created The Fix with Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, and the series follows a character viewers may find pretty familiar. Robin Tunney stars as Maya Travis, a district attorney from Los Angeles who suffers a devastating defeat in court with a failed prosecution of an A-list movie star on trial for double murder. After her career was derailed, Maya went off to lick her wounds. But eight years after the first trial, the same celebrity is under suspicion of another murder and Maya is lured back for another chance at justice.

Photos

Stars' Memorable True Crime Roles on TV

The Fix

ABC

"I wanted to write The Fix because it really does wrap in all my life experience," Clark says in the exclusive video above.

Click play on the video above to hear more and see your first look at the new crime drama. The series' first poster is here as well.

"I lived through a high-profile media circus. It tells the story of what goes on beyond the TV cameras," Clark explains.

As for whether or not she's rewriting her own history, Clark says, "Is this a revenge fantasy? Maybe!"

Clark became a household name during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Perception about her changed recently thanks in part to Sarah Paulson's portrayal of her in the Emmy-winning FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpsons: American Crime Story.

The Fix also stars Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Severen ‘Sevvy' Johnson, Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf, Adam Rayner as Matthew Collier, Merrin Dungey as CJ Emerson, Breckin Meyer as Alan Wiest, Marc Blucas as River ‘Riv' Allgood, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Kampoor and Alex Saxon as Gabriel Johnson.

Look for the new series to debut on Monday, March 18 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , ABC , Entertainment , Apple News , O.J. Simpson

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dawson's Creek

Michelle Williams Still Wants a Ghostly Dawson's Creek Reunion (And So Do We)

Iconic Soap Opera Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead at 52

Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

Did "Well-Intended Brotherly Advice" Drive a Wedge Between Prince Harry and Prince William?

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story Has "Many More Cycles to Come"

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Getting a Netflix Show

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Shin Lim

America's Got Talent: The Champions Magician Shin Lim Will Blow Your Mind—Again!

NCIS, Cote de Pablo

NCIS Teases the Return of Ziva? A Big Secret Will Be Revealed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.