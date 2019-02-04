Is The Fix Marcia Clark's Revenge Fantasy After Infamous O.J. Simpson Trial?

Marcia Clark is bringing her life back to TV. Sort of.
Clark co-created The Fix with Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, and the series follows a character viewers may find pretty familiar. Robin Tunney stars as Maya Travis, a district attorney from Los Angeles who suffers a devastating defeat in court with a failed prosecution of an A-list movie star on trial for double murder. After her career was derailed, Maya went off to lick her wounds. But eight years after the first trial, the same celebrity is under suspicion of another murder and Maya is lured back for another chance at justice.
ABC
"I wanted to write The Fix because it really does wrap in all my life experience," Clark says in the exclusive video above.
Click play on the video above to hear more and see your first look at the new crime drama. The series' first poster is here as well.
"I lived through a high-profile media circus. It tells the story of what goes on beyond the TV cameras," Clark explains.
As for whether or not she's rewriting her own history, Clark says, "Is this a revenge fantasy? Maybe!"
Clark became a household name during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Perception about her changed recently thanks in part to Sarah Paulson's portrayal of her in the Emmy-winning FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpsons: American Crime Story.
The Fix also stars Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Severen ‘Sevvy' Johnson, Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf, Adam Rayner as Matthew Collier, Merrin Dungey as CJ Emerson, Breckin Meyer as Alan Wiest, Marc Blucas as River ‘Riv' Allgood, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Kampoor and Alex Saxon as Gabriel Johnson.
Look for the new series to debut on Monday, March 18 at 10 p.m. on ABC.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM