Grammy Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
All the Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do — Ryan Freeland and Kenneth Pattengale, engineers; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (The Milk Carton Kids)
Colors — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)
Earthtones — Robbie Lackritz, engineer; Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer (Bahamas)
Head Over Heels — Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid and Gian Stone, engineers; Chris Gehringer and Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers (Chromeo)
Voicenotes — Manny Marroquin and Charlie Puth, engineers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer (Charlie Puth)
Best Remixed Recording:
"Audio (CID Remix)" — CID, remixer (LSD)
"How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)" — Maurizio Colella, remixer (Charlie Puth)
"Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)" — Stefan Bossems and Claus Terhoeven, remixers (Gabriel and Dresden featuring Sub Teal)
"Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)" — Kaskade, remixer (Kygo featuring Justin Jesso)
"Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)" — Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
Folketoner — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor)
Seven Words From The Cross — Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer; Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, surround producer (Matthew Guard and Skylark)
Sommerro: Ujamaa and the Iceberg — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir)
Symbol — Prashant Mistry and Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Prashant Mistry and Ronald Prent, surround producers (Engine-Earz Experiment)
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — Mark Donahue and Dirk Sobotka, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones and Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
John Williams at the Movies — Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Jerry Junkin and Dallas Winds)
Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music of James M. Stephenson — Bill Maylone and Mary Mazurek, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (John Bruce Yeh)
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 11 — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Visions and Variations — Tom Caulfield, engineer; Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer (A Far Cry)
Producer of the Year, Classical:
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Elizabeth Ostrow
Judith Sherman
Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance:
"Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 4" — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
"Ruggles, Stucky and Harbison: Orchestral Works" — David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)
"Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 11" — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording:
Adams: Doctor Atomic — John Adams, conductor; Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley and Brindley Sherratt; Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer (BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Lully: Alceste — Christophe Rousset, conductor; Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro and Judith Van Wanroij; Maximilien Ciup, producer (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)
Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier — Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Günther Groissböck and Erin Morley; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Verdi: Rigoletto — Constantine Orbelian, conductor; Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Nadine Sierra; Vilius Keras and Aleksandra Keriene, producers (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of the Kaunas State Choir)
Best Choral Performance:
"Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes" — Vladimir Gorbik, conductor (Mikhail Davydov and Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
"Kastalsky: Memory Eternal" — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
"McLoskey: Zealot Canticles" — Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval and Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
"Rachmaninov: The Bells" — Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master (Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov and Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
"Seven Words From the Cross" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Skylark)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
"Anderson, Laurie: Landfall" — Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet
"Beethoven, Shostakovich and Bach" — The Danish String Quartet
"Blueprinting" — Aizuri Quartet
"Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos" — Leif Ove Andsnes and Marc-André Hamelin
"Visions and Variations" — A Far Cry
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
"Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 2" — Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
"Biber: The Mystery Sonatas" — Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)
"Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, Op. 26" — Joshua Bell (The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields)
"Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square" — Craig Morris
"Kernis: Violin Concerto" — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)