Nick Cannon Helps Wendy Williams Shut Down Divorce Rumors

It was also announced at the time that Cannon would be taking over as guest host from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6.

During the show on Monday, Cannon addressed speculation surrounding Williams' health and the status of her marriage.

"And I got to say it off top, everybody want to know. I spoke to Wendy," Cannon said as the audience cheered. "I talked to her and honestly she sounded amazing y'all. We jumped on the phone and the first thing she said is, 'Nick Cannon! How you doing?' And honestly I didn't know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big it was so amazing."

"And you know what was also really awesome? I had a conversation with her and her whole family and she said she wanted to speak as a family unit," Cannon continued. "Her, talked to Kevin, Little Kevin and they said they all good. The love and the passion is still there cause that's what you need at times like this, is your family to stick together with you. And honestly we talked and it got a little emotional, it did, because when I spoke to her she said she feels y'all love."

