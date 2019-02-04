Liam Neeson's Racist Revenge Confession Sparks Controversy

Liam Neeson is grabbing the attention of many followers for his latest interview.

As the actor supports his new film Cold Pursuit, the 66-year-old is making headlines for a recent incident he described in detail.

While speaking to The Independent, Liam recalled the moment he found out that a friend had been sexually violated.

"She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way. But my immediate reaction was…I asked, Did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person," Liam explained. "I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody – I'm ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know?"

He added, "So that I could…kill him."