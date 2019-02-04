Rob Delaney Reflects on Son's Death on 17th Anniversary of Sobriety

After an immensely difficult year, Rob Delaney is expressing his gratitude.

On Monday, the comedian shared a message to fans on social media in commemoration of his 17th anniversary of sobriety. The milestone comes on the heels of what he called a "brutal year" for him and his family.

"As of today I've been sober 17 years. 17 years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair. Today I'm not," he began. "I am profoundly grateful to the alcoholics who shined a light on the path for me and helped equip me with the skills to live life well."

As he continued, the 42-year-old star reflected on the death of his 2-year-old son, Henry, who passed away in January 2018 following a brain tumor.

"This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse," the star acknowledged. "As it was, I squeaked by."