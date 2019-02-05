Mariela's Tale of a Surprise Nose Job Abroad Is the Stuff of Nightmares on Botched

How does this even happen?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Mariela reveals she received a surprise nose job after seeking liposuction in Peru. Apparently, after experiencing bullying about her weight, Mariela sought out the expertise of a "very famous doctor" while abroad visiting family.

"I met with the doctor the day after I arrived and it was a very famous doctor. He was like the Beverly Hills doctor of Peru," Mariela informs the Botched camera. "When I talked to him and I explained what I wanted, he said it was really easy and he could do it the next day."

Although Mariela only wanted "a little liposuction" on her stomach, she woke up to find a cast over her nose. Upon discovering the surprise nose job, Mariela confronted the surgeon—whom defended the unplanned surgery as a "favor."