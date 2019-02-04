American Horror Story Has "Many More Cycles to Come"

American Horror Story isn't going anywhere, at least for now.

FX President John Landgraf took the stage at FX's portion of the TV Critics' Association winter press tour and had a few questions to answer about the future of Ryan Murphy at the network.

Last year, after it was announced that Disney was acquiring 21st Century Fox, including Fox and FX, it was also announced that Ryan Murphy had signed a reported $300 million deal to produce new shows exclusively for Netflix. Murphy, of course, has been making shows on Fox and FX for years, and so some worried about the future of his FX series, especially given that this was the first TCA tour in a long time that FX attended without a Ryan Murphy show to present.

Landgraf promised that neither American Horror Story or American Crime Story are going anywhere any time soon, and that he thinks both shows have "many more cycles to come."