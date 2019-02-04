Bebe Rexha Slams Critics Over Demi Lovato's 21 Savage Backlash

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 11:05 AM

Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Bebe Rexha is standing up for Demi Lovato, who is currently facing backlash for her comments about rapper 21 Savage.

On Sunday, Lovato sparked controversy during the 2019 Super Bowl over her tweet about 21 Savage, née Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, who was arrested on Sunday morning by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for reportedly overstaying his visa. 21 Savage, who was reportedly born on the island of Dominica, which was a British colony, faces a possibility of deportation.

As news of his arrest flooded social media on Sunday, Lovato tweeted, "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."

Lovato's tweet received immediate criticism, with Migos' Offset seemingly subtweeting the "Skyscraper" singer.

"ALL THE MEMES AND S--T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME," the rapper wrote. "PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT S--T FUNNY HIS FANILY [sic] DEPENDING ON HIM."

Read

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Comments About 21 Savage Spark Backlash

Lovato, who has since deleted her Twitter, later apologized on her Instagram Story.

The 26-year-old singer also shared the tweets she received in response to her comments about 21 Savage, many of which mentioned her overdose.

On Monday, Bebe Rexha took to Twitter to defend Lovato, writing, "To all the people who who talked s--t to Demi you're F--KIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW."

She went on to add, "Wanna talk s--t tweet me. Motherf--kers."

Read

Demi Lovato Supports Bebe Rexha Amid Grammys Dress Drama

It was just weeks ago that Lovato showed her support for Rexha on social media.

After the "Meant to Be" singer took to Instagram to reveal that unnamed designers do not want to dress her for the 2019 Grammys because she's "too big," Rexha posted an inspirational message to her fans.

"Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys," she wrote, adding the hashtag #LOVEYOURBODY.

"F--king preach!!!" Demi commented on the post. "Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!"

