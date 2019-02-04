Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Congratulates Him on Super Bowl Win

Bridget Moynahan gave her ex Tom Brady a shout-out after his team's 2019 Super Bowl win over the weekend.

On Sunday, Brady's New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams with a score of 13 to 3. After the team's win, Moynahan, who shares 11-year-old son Jack with Brady, sent him a supportive tweet.

"Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots," Moynahan tweeted, adding that she thought wide receiver Julian Edelman should get the MVP title for the game, which he later did receive.

Brady celebrated Sunday's big win with wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as kids Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6. And, according to reports, Jack was also in attendance at Sunday's game.