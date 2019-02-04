What Taraji P. Henson Told Jussie Smollett After His Attack

As Smollett recovered, his friends, family and co-stars broke their silence on the horrific attack.

"I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke but it wasn't and we all feel his pain right now," Henson wrote in a post on Instagram. "@jussiesmollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!! I tell you one thing HATE WILL NOT WIN!!!! My baby is resilient and love still lives in him."

Smollett released a statement on Friday, addressing the attack publicly for the first time.

"Let me start by saying that I'm OK," Smollett said. "My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words."