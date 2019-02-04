Rihanna Trolls In-Flight Passengers Wanting to Watch the Super Bowl

While millions of people tuned in to watch the 2019 Super Bowl, Rihanna could not have cared less. In fact, RiRi took to Instagram on Sunday to troll a few passengers who wanted to watch the big game onboard their flight.

In a video shared to the app, Rihanna's fellow passengers can be heard discussing how much time was left until halftime and whether they could watch the game on their phones. However, it looks like the nine-time Grammy winner had no interest in taking part in the football festivities.

"How can we watch [the] Super Bowl on the flight?" the "Umbrella" singer captioned her footage. She then added the word "Me" and let her unamused facial expression do all the talking.

She then shared footage of a fellow passenger peeking over and wrote, "weirdo."

Just in case there was any confusion as to whether she was interested in the Patriots versus Rams face-off, Rihanna shared another post to make her point perfectly clear.

"For those of you who thought I was watchin the Super Bowl…We beefin," she wrote alongside an image of Colin Kaepernick.