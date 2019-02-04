Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 6:57 AM

Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless family has lost a beloved member. 

Kristoff St. John, the actor who originated the role of Neil Winters on the long-running soap opera nearly three decades ago, has died. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that St. John was found dead in his home in Calif. around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities have not disclosed any further details and the cause of his death is unknown at this time. St. John was 52 years old. 

A New York native, he got his start on television with brief appearances on shows like Happy Days and Wonder Woman. By the late 1980s, St. John landed a recurring role on Charlie & Co. before The Young and the Restless in 1991, on which he starred until his death. 

St. John won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance on the show and was nominated an additional nine times. 

In 2017, he reportedly underwent psychiatric treatment after an alleged scare regarding his mental health, according to Entertainment Weekly.

 

Kristoff St. John, The Young And The Restless

St. John was married and divorced twice, first to Mia St. John, with whom he welcomed son Julian and daughter Paris. Julian died of an apparent suicide in 2014 at the age of 24. 

The actor was later married to Allana Nadal, with whom he had daughter Lola

Hs is survived by two of his children and his fiancé Kseniya Mikhaleva, who he proposed to in August. 

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. 

