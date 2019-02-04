Tom Brady's Kids and Gisele Bündchen Prove They're His Biggest Fans After Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, and nobody was happier for the quarterback than his wife and kids.

After the team clenched its sixth Super Bowl victory, Gisele Bundchen and the kiddos ran onto the field at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to congratulate the athlete. The supermodel planted a big kiss on her husband's lips and their 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, leapt into her father's arms. She also gave her proud papa a squeeze and let out a big cheer when he brought her onto the stage for the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy. The little lady was all smiles as she held up the prestigious award.

Of course, she wasn't the only one of Brady's kids to celebrate his big win. His sons, Benjamin (9) and Jack (11) were also right by his side. All three kids proudly wore Patriots jerseys with their dad's number, 12, on the back.