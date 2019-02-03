Did Bud Light Just Tease How Shocked We Will Be With the Game of Thrones Ending?

Bud Light vs. Game of Thrones? It's a battle we never knew we needed and now we're shook.

During Sunday's Super Bowl game fans got a serious reminder that the end of Game of Thrones is coming and no one is safe...not even the Bud Knight!

In one of the best commercials during the game, fans thought they were watching a Bud Light ad for the beer that fuels all medieval kings and their people, but what starts out as a fun jousting match fit for the "Dilly Dilly" crowd up ends is flames...which seems like it might be a warning for GOT fans.

As the Bud Knight unloads his beer and saddled up on his horse, things got dark fast. He was knocked off his horse courtesy of a GOT character the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and then killed in front of everyone in attendance.

Read

From Serena Williams to the Backstreet Boys: These Are Some of the Best 2019 Super Bowl Commercials

Then, we saw a dragon fly over the event and the iconic song from the HBO series began to play as the people of the Bud Light world ran for their lives.

Is this what we can expect from the final season of Game of Thrones?

Are we going to be knocked out cold with the ending? Will anyone survive? Will a dragon be the end of Westeros once and for all?

We have so many questions, but Game of Thrones and Bud Light only have one: "What would you do for the throne?"

Game of Thrones returns on April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

