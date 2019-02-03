Elisabeth Moss Urges America to "Wake Up" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer

The Handmaid's Tale has one clear message to its viewers for season 3: "Wake up."

Get those alarm clocks ready.

The show's trailer for its third season aired during the first quarter of the 2019 Super Bowl and at first seemed to mock some sort of pharmaceutical or car commercial. It began with a shot of wheat blowing in the wind and Moss looking out a window. "It's morning again in America," the narrator said over instrumental music. "Today, more women will go to work than ever before in our country's history. This year, dozens of children will be born to happy and healthy families."

The commercial continues, "It's morning again."

Sounds harmless, right? Well, words can be deceiving.