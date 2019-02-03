Bethenny Frankel Makes X-Rated Comment About Pete Davidson's "Diamond D"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV, Erik Voake/Getty Images for Nazarian Institute
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 2:45 PM
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV, Erik Voake/Getty Images for Nazarian Institute
This Real Housewives of New York City star just got real—very real.
Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on Sunday and gave her two cents about Pete Davidson's recent reunion and canoodling with Kate Beckinsale. The Saturday Night Live cast member and Beckinsale hung out on Friday night after Davidson's comedy show in Los Angeles and were seen holding hands afterwards.
Seeing as how there's a 20 year age difference between the two (Davidson is 25, Beckinsale 45), Frankel had her own prediction about what attracts the Underworld star to Davidson.
"So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?" she tweeted. "So I guess it's clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?"
So, that's one way of looking at it.
One of the Real Housewives' followers responded to her first tweet and asked, "But for real.... how do these women keep falling for him??"
Frankel wrote back, "He is probably nice & funny & sensitive which women like. Cute and sweet. And the diamond D doesn't hurt I reckon."
A source told E! News that Beckinsale finds the comedian "funny and charming," although "It's definitely not anything intense."
Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their engagement in October. He and the British actress were seen flirting at a 2019 Golden Globes after party.
Davidson knows that there's chatter about his, uh, anatomy as there has been in the past. In fact, he believes his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande's "big dick" comment cursed him in a way.
At one of his shows in New York, Davidson reportedly told the crowd, "I don't like that she talked all that s--t for my penis. Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed."
He shared similar words in Brooklyn on Jan. 14. He quipped to the crowd, "This relationship doesn't go well with this very popular person, and then she goes, 'Oh, it didn't go well. He has a big dick, though.' And everybody's like, 'Oh, what a nice girl.' No!"
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?