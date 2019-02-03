Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Before kickoff, it's date night!
Sarah Hyland and beau Wells Adams hit up the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party in Atlanta on Saturday, a day before the big game. At the bash, the two cuddled up and also mingled with other celebs, such as Zachary Levi.
Foo Fighters opened the show and were later joined onstage by Zac Brown and Tom Morello, as well as Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who performed his band's hit "Under Pressure" with the group. Perry Farrell later joined them for a rendition of his band Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song." Run The Jewels also gave a performance.
"Watching the @foofighters cover Queen with @Sarah_Hyland the night before the #SBLIII is about as good as it gets. #SuperSaturdayNight @ATT," Adams tweeted, alongside a video from the show.
Other celebs spotted at the party included Vanessa Hudgens, The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman, Emily Ratajkowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Mark Cuban, Nina Dobrev, Paul Rudd, Michael Strahan, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
Check out photos of celebs at DirecTV's party and at other Super Bowl parties this weekend.
Instagram
LoCash
The country singers had fun in Atlanta with the coveted SB trophy.
Instagram
Danny Trejo & Snoop Dogg
Actor Danny Trejo celebrated the LA Rams with fellow Los Angeles native Snoop Dogg ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Instagram
Gisele Bündchen
The super model celebrated her husband's latest trip to the Super Bowl by writing, "I got your back! ❤️."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Russell Wilson & Ciara
Fellow NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara posed together at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Cardi B
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her new rainbow hair at a Super Bowl party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ashanti
Ashanti showed off her toned legs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and Zachary Levi
The Modern Family star and her Bachelorette alum boyfriend pose for a pic with the Shazam! actor at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress is all smiles at the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Paul Rudd
The actor just made the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party hotter.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl and his band rock the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard
The married pair get cozy at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
Cardi B and Meek Mill
The two appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim
Rachel Lindsay
The Bachelorette star appears at the Maxim Big Game Experience party. She attended the bash with two girlfriends.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim
Jamie Foxx
The star performs at the Maxim Big Game Experience party. He performed for almost an hour and FaceTimed a mystery person while onstage.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart
The two appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatic
Cardi B
The rapper strikes a pose at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
The rapper, who will take the stage at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, performs at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII party and gives a shout-out to his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster for her first birthday.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Aerosmith
Hello, Atlanta, are you ready to rock? The band appears at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena before their show.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Post Malone
The rapper appears at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ciara & Russell Wilson
It's date night for the Hollywood couple who steps out for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena. Ciara is wearing Privé Revaux sunnies.
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for TAO Group
Danny Amendola & Reggie Bush
Football studs unite! The athletes attend TAO group's Big Game Takeover presented by Tongue & Groove.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM
Keri Hilson
Whoever said you can't combine football with shopping hasn't been to the MCM x Super Bowl LIII event.
Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Justin Dior Combs
Party in Atlanta! Diddy's famous son attends the Versace & 2Chainz event during Super Bowl weekend with Pernod Ricard.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Jenny McCarthy & NeNe Leakes
It's time for some girl chat! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star meets up with the SiriusXM radio host at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row.
Nickelodeon
Russell Wilson
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback participates in Nickelodeon's Double Dare at Super Bowl.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ludacris
Luda in the house! The rapper gets Atlanta dancing while performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Pop culture is all around Atlanta! The actor celebrates the biggest football game of the year at The Walking Dead Super Bowl party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL
Marlo Hampton
Everything is peaches and cream for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star as she steps out for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL.
The 2019 Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT