Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Cheers on "Papai" Tom Brady Before the Super Bowl

Tom Brady fan club: party of 4. Well, there's definitely more than four.

The New England Patriots quarterback was feeling the love from his family on Sunday before football's biggest game of the season: the 2019 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday morning, Brady's wife Gisele Bundchenshared a photo of their 6-year-old Vivian Brady wearing one of her dad's football jerseys. Vivian stood on the field with her arms spread out and looking out at the stands.

"Let's go papai !!!" she captioned it. "Let's go pats !!!"

"Papai" means dad in Portuguese.

Gisele and the rest of the Brady bunch have always been the 41-year-old's biggest supporters on and off the field.