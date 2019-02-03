Adam Levine and Baby Join John Legend and Family in Pampers Super Bowl Ad

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Levine, Commercial

Pampers

What could make a Pampers commercial with John Legendand his family even cuter?

How about...fellow dad Adam Levine acting like a dad.

The singer, whose band Maroon Five is headlining the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, appears with a baby, presumably his and wife Behati Prinsloo's youngest daughter Gio Grace, who is 11 months old, in a Pampers ad set to air during the NFL championship. The commercial is part of the diaper brand's new "Love the Change" campaign.

The commercial also features Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids Luna, 2, and Milo, who is eight months old, as well as a group of other dads with their babies.

Read

Super Bowl 2019 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Starring Cardi B, Steve Carell and More

Legend and Teigen are longtime celebrity spokesmodels for Pampers.

The New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl, which takes place in Atlanta on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Adam Levine , , 2019 Super Bowl , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Dishes on His and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding Plans

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Pregnancy Speculation Again After Cryptic Post

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Jokes He's the "Gay Tupac" in Emotional First Appearance Since Attack

Amal Clooney

Raise Your Glass & Look Back at Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments on Her Birthday

Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

E-Comm: Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 50

A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.