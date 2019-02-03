DGA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Alfonso Cuarón, Ben Stiller and Bill Hader were among the winners of the 2019 Directors Guild Awards on Saturday.

Curaron won the Feature Film Award for Roma, an Oscar contender. Stiller won for his Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, based on a true story. The director got emotional as he thanked his family, including his late mother and actress Anne Meara, who died in 2015. He called her "the smartest and funniest woman I have ever known" and his dad Jerry Stiller the "most naturally funny person in the world."

Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for helming A Star Is Born, another Oscar contender that features him and Lady Gaga, was nominated twice but did not receive any awards. He attended the ceremony with partner Irina Shayk.