Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Pregnancy Speculation Again After Cryptic Post

With two words, Kylie Jenner sent her fans into a tizzy on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a photo of her embracing her beau, Travis Scott, with the caption, "baby #2?"

"Are you pregnant?" one user asked in the comments.

"No lol," Kylie replied.

More than 6.6 million people liked the post, which comes almost exactly a year after the reality star confirmed on Instagram on the day of the 2018 Super Bowl, with a video montage, that she had given birth to a daughter, her and Travis' first child, following months of speculation that she was pregnant.