Cardi B and Offset Reunite at Super Bowl Party as They're "Working Things Out"

Cardi B and Offset could be sparking reconciliation chatter once again.

The two of them—who announced their split two months ago—were seen at The Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta just two days before the Super Bowl.

It's an eventful weekend for the duo. Offset's rap group Migos performed at a pre-Super Bowl event and Cardi is set to make her Pepsi Super Bowl commercial debut alongside Steve Carell and Lil Jon.

The Grammy nominee debuted a new silver, blue and pink hairstyle while out in Atlanta with Offset. On Thursday, she gave fans some hope when she gave a relationship update and said she and Offset were "working things out." Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus has been a big priority for both parents.

According to a source, Cardi hasn't officially filed for divorce yet, so there's some hope they could get back together.