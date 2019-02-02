Ariana Grande Is Totally Over the Tattoo Misspelling Debacle

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry when it comes to her misspelled tattoo.

On Jan. 29, Grande debuted a new tattoo on the palm of her hand right under her fingers. There was just a bit of a mishap, however, because people noticed that the ink said "shichirin" and not "7 Rings," which it was supposed to say in Japanese. A shichirin is actually a small charcoal grill.

She wrote about the typo in a now-deleted tweet and made fun of herself a bit too while she was at it. "It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time," she wrote. "also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

The singer fixed it two days later, but there was apparently yet another mistake. The additional kanji made the tattoo translate to "Japanese BBQ Finger."