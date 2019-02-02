Travis Scott Gives Daughter Stormi a Birthday Shout-Out Onstage at Super Bowl Party

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 12:05 PM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
As Travis Scottprepared for his performance at the 2019 Super Bowl, he gave a special shout-out to his little girl.
The rapper and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Websterturned 1 on Friday. Kylie and her family threw her a party early in the day in their Los Angeles-area home. That night, Travis performed at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII bash in Atlanta, where the NFL championship will be held on Sunday. E! News has learned that Kylie flew to the city via private jet and attended the show. She was not photographed.
Just as he got onstage around 11:30 p.m., Travis told the crowd, "This is a special day. It's my daughter's birthday! Let's go Stormi!"
The rapper performed several songs, including "Stargazing," "Butterfly Effect" and "Sicko Mode."
Travis and fellow rapper Big Boi will join headlining act Maroon Five at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Many fans think Travis will propose to Kylie at the event.
The NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?