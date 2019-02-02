EXCLUSIVE!

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Show PDA After Comedy Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

MEGA

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are certainly fueling those romance rumors...

On Friday, the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and comic and the 45-year-old actress were photographed walking together and holding hands outside the Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet, where he performed a show. The actress bundled up in a black and white checked AllSaints coat.

"Pete arrived at Largo on his own a little while before his 10 p.m. show time," an eyewitness told E! News. "He was in a good mood and walked in with his arms in the air, saying hi to people. A few minutes before the show, Kate Beckinsale was dropped off in the back alley of the venue and went straight backstage. Kate rushed inside with her hand over her face."

"At the end of the show, Pete and Kate left together through the back door," the eyewitness continued. "Pete was holding Kate's hand tight and led her to their waiting car. They were giggling together in the back of the car and having fun."

 

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

The eyewitness said Davidson and Beckinsale were driven to a hotel.

"Inside the lobby, they sat on a couch together," the person continued. "Pete had his arm around Kate and she was leaning into his neck. They definitely looked like a couple."

Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Roger / BACKGRID

A source close to Beckinsale told E! News that the actress "has spent some time with him and thinks he's very funny and charming," adding, "Its definitely not anything intense."

The sighting comes several weeks after a source told E! News that they spotted the two celebs looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party, adding, "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on."

While a romance between the two was not confirmed, Beckinsale responded to the rumors in a humorous way; After the actress shared a photo of her model mother on Instagram, a Instagram user commented on Beckinsale's rumored hook-up with Davidson, writing, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," the actress responded. "Easy mistake."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Kate Beckinsale , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Travis Scott Gives Daughter Stormi a Birthday Shout-Out Onstage at Super Bowl Party

Lily Aldridge, Caleb Followill

Lily Aldridge Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

The Library Is Open: Untucking Secrets From the First Decade of RuPaul's Drag Race

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

Bow Wow, Shad Moss, Mug Shot, Mugshot

Bow Wow Arrested After Alleged Fight With Woman

JWoww, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Pens Letter to JWoww Amid Divorce Drama: "We Are Both A--holes"

Cardi B

Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.