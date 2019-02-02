Roger Mathews Pens Letter to JWoww Amid Divorce Drama: "We Are Both A--holes"

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews' divorce drama keeps getting uglier.

Earlier this week, the Jersey Shore actress released a lengthy statement on her website, accusing her ex of physical abuse and allegedly putting their two young children in harm's way. In a video message released the following day, Mathews said her "rant" was "highly erroneous" and "had many lies in it" and also posted copies of legal documents he says his attorneys sent to the judge overseeing their divorce case. JWoww's team then said in a statement that the accusations he makes in the documents are "laced with false statements."

On Saturday morning, Mathews posted a lengthy written message to his ex on his website.

"You painted me as a woman beater. The facts are these," he wrote. "No one, man or woman, husband or wife has the right to put their hands on each other. I take responsibility for that night in question, and one other night that I can think of that, I pushed you. You edited out your actions and violent behavior prior to me pushing you which I knew you would do."

"I wonder why in the eight years together you never once, not once said to me or ANYONE for that matter that I was physically abusive with you in any way," Mathews wrote. "You have punched me in the face you have always been the aggressor...You are always the aggressor. I want to say right here, and right now that did not give me the right to push you, and for that I am sorry, and I apologized at the time too."

JWoww has not responded to Mathews' letter.