Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

We don't know about you, but we live in leggings 365 days a year.

They're comfy, there's tons of options and they are insanely flattering. What's not to love? Especially when it gets cold out, it's basically all we want to wear. Fast forward to the weekend and we're upping the game. The way we see it, the last two days of the week are really an opportunity to have fun with the style of leggings your sporting. Instead of solid black, opt for bold colors, loud prints, a metallic fabrics. Seriously, we mean it when we say you can and you should wear any and all of these from a workout class to brunch, then to errand running an beyond.

Need we say more? we didn't think so. Get to shopping, girl!