Whenever, Wherever: The Secrets of Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Private Love Story

Though people could speculate till kingdom come about why these two haven't tied the knot, Shakira just doesn't sound into it. She faced the same sorts of questions while she was still with de la Rúa, and she stated her actual goals (no pun intended) very clearly.

"I think I felt trapped in a golden cage for many years," Shakira told USA Today in 2009 while promoting her album She Wolf. "The culture, the education, the upbringing, what society expects from you...Over the past year, I've been asking myself the question, 'What does Shakira really want? What are her desires and how do I fulfill them?'"

And she was figuring it out.

"I want to reproduce," said the singer and activist, whose Barefoot Foundation helps fund schools in Colombia. "I'm semi-married. I used to believe I had to be married to have kids...The culture kind of gives us tunnel vision. But we function as a married couple; we don't need papers for that."

After being with Piqué for a few years, in 2014 she said that she still didn't think marriage was "a necessary step in a couple's life."

"We already have what's essential, you know?" she told Glam Belleza Latina. "We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one." (In that vein, she has referred to herself and Piqué as being "sort of married.")

In the course of the legal wrangling down the road, it came out that she and de la Rúa had signed a prenuptial-type agreement for unmarried couples that, according to Shakira's attorneys when they successfully moved to have de la Rúa's lawsuits dismissed, "expressly manifested their wish to conserve, each separately, the totality of their past, current and future assets."