Remember When Kylie Jenner Won the Super Bowl Last Year By Revealing Stormi Webster's Birth?

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Butterflies

Youtube

The Eagles may be the champions of the 2018 Super Bowl, but, let's be honest, Kylie Jenner was the real winner. 

On Feb. 4, 2018, the makeup mogul changed the world as we know it, when she announced she had given birth to her first child with Travis Scott. Before then, Kylie's pregnancy was neither confirmed nor denied, leaving the public completely unaware of the events that would transpire on that fateful Super Bowl Sunday.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she revealed on Instagram, as over 103 million people watched the Eagles play the Patriots. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

As people snacked on chips and guac, they learned about the then-20-year-old's "beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience." And how she would happily go through another pregnancy, which has sparked excitement for the potential baby no. two. 

"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told her millions of followers. 

Kylie didn't miss a beat and promptly shared a video of her pregnancy journey so that her legions of fans could catch up on everything they missed while Kylie kept her growing bump a secret from the world. Footage from the heartwarming video included candid moments between the mommy-to-be and her rapper boyfriend, where they are either sharing lovey dovey PDA or marveling at the fact that they were about to be parents. 

While basically every moment of the 11 minute video is a tearjerker, one part that particularly stood out was when Jordyn Woods told Stormi all about her mom's excitement to meet her. "When you're 20-years-old you're just figuring out your life, you don't know what you want, you're an indecisive teenager and you're just becoming a young adult," Jordyn shared. "And there was one thing that your mom knew for sure... and that was you."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

And one thing that was repeated by everybody featured, like Kris Jenner, Jordyn, her friend Stassie, was how good of a mom Kylie was going to be. "You've got the best mom and you're so lucky," the momager told her grandbaby. "This is such a blessing."

Twitter, Instagram and nearly every other social media app went wild over the announcement. People shared how emotional they were after seeing the video, made memes about how relatable Kylie's cravings were or simply voiced their congratulations for the star. 

And now, a year later, people are predicting that Kylie will make another wild announcement during the Super Bowl. Or, that her "hubby" will get down on one knee for all the world to see. 

Until then, fans will have to make do with watching the "To Our Daughter" YouTube video, which will go down in history as a cinematic masterpiece.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , 2019 Super Bowl , Babies , Super Bowl , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

E-Comm: Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 50

A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

Kerri Rawson, A Serial Killer's Daughter, Dennis Rader, BTK Killer

Hiking Trips, Tree Houses and Boy Scout Campouts: Inside the Secret, Surprisingly Sweet Family Life of the BTK Serial Killer

ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

Here's Photographic Evidence For Why Kaia Gerber Is the Modeling World's ''It Girl''

Josh Duhamel, Axl Duhamel, Lego Movie 2 premiere

Josh Duhamel, Jason Momoa and Other Stars Make The Lego Movie 2 Premiere a Family Affair

Ja Rule

Ja Rule Encourages His Fans to Cuss Him Out During Concert Amid Fyre Festival Backlash

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.