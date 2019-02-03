Remember When Kylie Jenner Won the Super Bowl Last Year By Revealing Stormi Webster's Birth?

The Eagles may be the champions of the 2018 Super Bowl, but, let's be honest, Kylie Jenner was the real winner.

On Feb. 4, 2018, the makeup mogul changed the world as we know it, when she announced she had given birth to her first child with Travis Scott. Before then, Kylie's pregnancy was neither confirmed nor denied, leaving the public completely unaware of the events that would transpire on that fateful Super Bowl Sunday.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she revealed on Instagram, as over 103 million people watched the Eagles play the Patriots. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."