Camila Cabello Makes Rare Outing With Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello's heart is not in Havana, it's in Hollywood!

The "Havana" singer and her English boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, 31, were seen enjoying date night in Hollywood on Thursday night. The two lovebirds walked out of the ArcLight Cinemas holding hands.

The 21-year-old star and her beau have been dating for about a year now, and they've managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The two rarely make public appearances together, which is why their fun date night seems extra special to fans.

Apparently, the "She Loves Control" singer signed an autograph for her fan before she and her boyfriend took the elevator up to their car, Just Jared reports.

"He's so similar to me," she said in the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

While they didn't seem to be acting "silly" or "stupid" during their recent date night, they looked cozy together.

Camila kept things casual, wearing a gray over-sized sweater, a black jacket, denim jeans and sneakers. Her beau, Matthew, rocked a simple white long-sleeve and black pants.