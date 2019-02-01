Watch Hilary Duff in Terrifying The Haunting of Sharon Tate Trailer

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 2:10 PM
Hilary Duff plays her most harrowing role yet in The Haunting of Sharon Tate.
The 31-year-old Younger star and Lizzie McGuire alum plays the actress, who was murdered at age 26 in 1969 by followers of cult leader Charles Manson while she was pregnant with husband and director's Roman Polanski's child. Four other people were also killed at the time.
In the film, Duff-as-Tate has premonitions of her murder. In the first official trailer, obtained exclusively by E! News, her character is shown roaming the Beverly Hills home Tate shared with Polanski before her murderers, members of the "Manson Family," apparently make their presence known. Manson is seen being led away by authorities.
Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett plays Jay Sebring and Lydia Hearst plays Abigail Folger, two of the other murder victims.
Daniel Farrands, who directed last year's The Amityville Murders, helmed and wrote The Haunting of Sharon Tate.
In February 2018, Duff shared on Instagram a photo of herself dressed as Tate.
Saban Films
"Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie," Duff wrote. "She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor."
The Haunting of Sharon Tate is set for release on April 5.
