The Serial Killer and the Women Who Loved Him: Dissecting Ted Bundy's Three Defining Relationships

"Why didn't he kill her?"

When it comes to Ted Bundy, you can ask that horrifying question when it comes to three women.

Netflix's new docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes provides viewers with intimate and chilling conversations between the infamous serial killer and journalists Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, who visited Ted in jail and recorded more than 150 hours of their taped interviews.

During their conversations, Ted, who still maintained his innocence at the time the interviews were recorded in 1989, often reflected on his past relationships and history with women.

"It wasn't that I disliked women or were afraid of them," Ted said. "It was just that I didn't seem to have an inkling as to what to do about them. I honestly can't say why."