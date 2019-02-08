How reputation Helped Taylor Swift Completely Change Her Narrative

There's a process Taylor Swift goes through each time she sits down to write a song.

It's not as if she steps into the studio, list of former paramours in hand, rubs her hands together gleefully and thinks of all the ways she can call out her bad boy exes. Rather, her method of pulling lyrics from life experiences means she needs to be working through something, an issue spinning in her mind until she's able to memorialize it in verse.

Take the time she penned "All Too Well" about an unnamed ex-boyfriend who invited her over to his sister's house before casually discarding their relationship (but not her striped scarf). The hit, she shared during a Texas tour stop last October, "was born out of catharsis and venting and trying to get over something."

Which is pretty much how everything she creates springs to life. "When I write a song," she told the crowd, "it's usually me just trying to get past something and understand something I'm going through by writing about it."