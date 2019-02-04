New Botched Patient Sallie Axl Explains How 3 Surgeries Gave Her "The Worst Nose Ever!"

No skin off this nose! Just three rhinoplasty surgeries and a rib graft gone wrong.

In this clip from Wednesday's new Botched, DJ Sallie Axl chronicles her lengthy surgical history and explains what got her hooked on cosmetic procedures to begin with.

"I think being a performer does make you a bit more conscious about your appearance," she tells the camera. "When you're on a stage, everyone is just focused on you. You don't want to look like the ugly one."

After transitioning from performative fire breather to disc jockey, Sallie remembers becoming more and more aware of her appearance and how altering it might impact her career.

"I decided, 'I need to revamp myself,'" she explains in the clip. "The more plastic surgery equals more [social media] followers and equals more people coming to my DJ-ing gigs."