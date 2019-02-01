Jenni "JWoww" Farley Fights Back Against Roger Mathews' "False" Accusations

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is fighting back against her ex-husband's latest claims.

Shortly after Roger Mathews took to Instagram and responded to abuse allegations, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star isn't backing down from her claims.

"The accusations in the letter produced by Mr. Mathew's counsel to the court lack merit, foundation and basis. They are laced with false statements and voluminous efforts to further intimidate and bully a young mother: a survivor of domestic abuse," JWoww's team shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Moreover, they are a transparent and desperate ploy to deflect away from the hard, cold facts, none of which appear to have been responded to."

The statement continued, "The bottom line is that when a parent acts to protect the safety and well-being of their children, they are following through with their responsibility. It is this responsibility that Jenni Farley is focused on: working tirelessly to support these beautiful children and to set up a positive co-parenting plan with their father that works for the benefit of Meilani and Greyson."