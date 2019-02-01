Meghan Markle Rocks a Wild Print for Royal Visit With Prince Harry: See More of Her Pregnancy Style

The dress was covered with images of flowers and wild animals, including deer, birds an owl and a goat.
Needless to say, Markle wasn't afraid of making a major fashion statement today.
Pretty in Print
Once inside during her visit to Bristol, the mom-to-be removed her coat to reveal a fun printed midi dress by Oscar de la Renta.
Green With Envy
For a snowy visit to Bristol, the expectant royal bundled up in a black William Vintage coat. olive green boots by Sarah Flint and a matching Ralph Lauren clutch.
Blushing in Blush
The Duchess visited the National Theatre in London wearing a $4,090 Brandon Maxwell blush set. The soft but elegant dress and blazer combo was tied together with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde pumps and a Carolina Herrera Insignia clutch.
Cozy and Cute
During her first engagement of 2019, Meghan wore a sleek, black dress from HATCH Collection, which she paired with a Victoria Beckham box bag. The show-stopper was her Oscar de la Renta trench coat.
Sparkle and Shine
After wearing discount brand H&M earlier in the day, the Duchess donned a £3,400 Roland Mouret gown at the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil: Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 16.
Bargain Shopper
Normally, the 37-year-old is seen in chic designer label ensembles, but the Duchess surprised the fashion world when she wore a $35 MAMA maternity beige knit dress from H&M. She added a touch of glam by wearing a Emporio Armani cashmere coat over it and sporting Manolo Blahnik slingback nude heels.
Throwback Moment
Similar to Princess Diana's visit to the Taj Mahal in India in 1992, Meghan wore a bright red coat by Sentaler and a purple dress by ARITIZIA's Babaton collection.
'Tis the Season
Royal watchers at the Sandringham residence were able to see Meghan and her bump bundled up in a Victoria Beckham ensemble. The pieces she modeled were a $1,063 Powder Box purse, a $3,085 navy coat and $1,715 black heeled boots. The Duchess of Sussex also wore an Awon Golding hat.
Flower Power
Duchess Meghan wore a Brock Collection dress and Soia & Kyo's Adelaida coat for a visit to a local care home for retired artists on Dec. 18.
Holiday Suprise
The Duchess of Sussex surprises guests at the British Fashion Awards in a Givenchy gown to honor Clare Waight Keller, the designer of her wedding gown.
Burgundy Beauty
While visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen, Meghan stunned in a burgundy Club Monaco shift dress that had a velvet collar paired with a matching trench coat and pointed black ankle boots.
Glitz and Glam
For her first Royal Variety Performance, she wore a Safiyaa black and white sequined top and a black floor-length skirt.
Fall Fashionista
Meghan paid a visit to Northern Ireland in a chic green Greta Constantine skirt, a cashmere Victoria Beckham sweater, burnt-orange suede Manolo heels and a sand Mackage coat.
Royal Blues
On a sunny day of her tour in New Zealand, the royal opted for a two-piece set, complete by a royal blue Givenchy crewneck sweater and pleated skirt. She finished off her fall style with navy blue pumps and her gold studs.
Fashion Romance
Continuing her royal tour, Meghan opted for a Stella McCartney Navy Midi Dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps, her favorite Boh Runga earrings and a Kiri Nathan necklace. The garment features a wrap skirt that hits just above her stomach, subtly revealing her growing baby bump.
Duchess Blues
The duchess is taking a style cue from Kate Middleton, wearing a dress that's she's worn before. After wearing the navy blue dress at a polo match in 2017, Meghan brought the stunning piece on her trip to New Zealand, adding nude pumps and gold hoop earrings.
Cream Couture
For a walkabout with her husband, the Duchess wore a custom Brandon Maxwell cream midi shift dress, Stuart Weitzman pumps and her Boh Runga earrings. This time, she swapped her Martin Grant Trench Coat for the Burberry Bishop Trench, which isn't on sale yet.
Rainy Day Fashion
For a wet day in New Zealand, the royal wore a weather-proof look, complete by J. Crew jeans, a top from Lavender Hill Clothing Co. with a Karen Walker jacket layered over it and the "Reign" boots from The Muck Boot Company. Then, she accessorized with a Simon James necklace and earring studs from Boh Runga.
Suited for It
Celebrating art in New Zealand, the royal wore a white tuxedo dress—a custom design from Maggie Marilyn, who is based in New Zealand—Manolo Blanik pumps, a Simon James necklace and a navy blue coat that she draped over her shoulders outside of the event.
Day Date
For a trip outdoors with her husband, Meghan kept it very casual, pairing her Outland denim with Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a raincoat and a green scarf.
Formal Affair
In honor of a reception at new Zealand's Governor's House, Meghan stunned in a black gown from Gabriela Hearst with a Dior satin clutch, Stuart Weitzman sandals with jewelry from Birks and Simon James.
Check Mate
Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan sported a $56 maternity dress from ASOS under her checkered trench from Karen Walker with Sarah Flint pumps and Birks earrings.
Cranberry Couture
This is just the Thanksgiving outfit inspiration we needed. At the Sydney Airport, Meghan wore a Boss by Hugo Boss dress with a Cuyana mini bag and Aquazzura Casablanca pumps.
Stunning in the Spotlight
To close out the Invictus Games in Sydney, Meghan opted for another olive green piece. This time, her halter dress comes from Antonio Berardi and Aquazarra heels.
Courtside Style
Wearing her much-loved Outland denim, she paired her jeans with another cranberry top from Theodore Scanlan and Sarah Flint heels.
Fall's Best
The Duchess of Sussex sported a fall style that everyone can wear: lace-up ankle boots (from Stuart Weitzman), her go-to black denim, black turtle neck (from Jac & Jack) and a grey Club Monaco jacket.
Sky Blue Belle
Preparing to leave Tonga, the royal opted for an elevated airport style in a bright blue, button-down dress. She wore the Veronica Beard Cary Dress with pale blue pumps and Adina Reyter diamond earrings.
Sheer Sensation
The Duchess attends the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney in a magnificent Oscar de la Renta strapless gown, featuring layers of white sheer tulle and black birds.
Stars and Stripes
The American-born royal stepped out wearing another Martin Grant dress. This time she chose a striped, belted mid-length dress with a high neckline. She paired her dazzling number with green velvet pumps and a Prada bag.
Royal Holiday
At the official welcome ceremony, Meghan wore a forest green dress from Jason Wu—the perfect hue for the holidays—with Manolo Blahnik pumps, Pippa Small Jewelry and Aurélie Bidermann leaf-shaped earrings.
Angelic Ambassador
In Tonga, the mother-to-be opted for a Theia white gown with sparkling embellishments on the shoulders, black pumps and a small black clutch.
Warm Greetings
For her arrival into Tonga with Prince Harry, Meghan wore the Pleated Floral Dress from Self Portrait (a maxi dress that she customized) with navy blue pumps and a small clutch.
Floral Wonder
The Duchess is wrapped in flowers, creating a look perfect for vacation. For a morning tea reception, she chose to wear the Figue ‘Frederica' Printed Ruffle Dress and Castañer wedges with jewelry from Karen Walker and a Suva bag. Then, her hosts draped flower around her daytime style.
Whimsical in White
Meghan acknowledged the public outside of her hotel in a white Zimmerman dress, Stephen Jones white hat and Tabitha Simmons ‘Millie' Pumps.
Classy Cape
The Duchess matched the Fiji flag in this stunning blue floor-length Safiyaa cape gown for her first state dinner in Fiji.
Pump It Up
The American-born royal swaps out her nude and navy blue pumps for a leopard version to pair with her black denim, top and white blazer.
Formal Affair
Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex put on their best clothing to attend the official opening of the extension of the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.
Vacation Vibes
Although it may be a royal tour, the lovebirds make it look like their honeymoon in their vacation-worthy garbs. Meghan opted for a Reformation sundress, brown leather sandals and oversized sunglasses.
Walk Through the Park
The Duchess opts for a city chic look with a black turtleneck, black denim, pumps, a blazer and striped bag.
Sporty Royal
Meghan joins Prince Harry at an Invictus Games sailing race. They are both wearing Invictus Games windbreakers, dark pants and sneakers. The duchess is wearing black Outland Denim jeans and white Veja sneakers.
Majestic Blue
The duchess wears a navy Stella McCartney cape dress and matching coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser London, paired with Stuart Weitzman pumps, to the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Sydney.
Back to School
Meghan and Harry visit Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia. The duchess is wearing a navy pleated, two-tone Roksanda Athena dress.
A Star in Stripes
Dressed in a black and white striped Martin Grant maxi dress and pink lei, the duchess is all smiles in Bondi Beach.
Beach Style
Wearing a beige Martin Grant trench coat and black Club Monaco Miguellina dress, Meghan joins Harry on a trip to South Melbourne Beach.
Sailor Style
The Duchess of Sussex wears a navy, sailor-style dress by Australian designer Dion Lee to the This Girl Can campaign event at Government House in Melbourne, Australia.
Suited and Booted
The former Suits actress styled a low ponytail with J.Crew ankle boots and a grey blazer from her BFF Serena William's collection.
Tour in a Trench
Meghan threw on a beige trench coat over a classic white Karen Gee dress for a visit to the Sydney Opera House.
Belted Beauty
This trench coat-inspired dress and her other belted dresses explain how the royal was able to keep her pregnancy a secret.