Meghan Markle Rocks a Wild Print for Royal Visit With Prince Harry: See More of Her Pregnancy Style

The design, which initially retailed for $2,490 and is now out of stock, is described by the brand as an "enchanted forest" silk dress, fitting for the elaborate print.

After a walkabout with fans outside, the star and her famous husband Prince Harry stepped inside The Old Vic theater. There, Markle took off her William Vintage jacket and revealed a printed Oscar de la Renta midi dress.

While the duchess has been known to stick to a more neutral color palette, the mom-to-be stepped out of her usual aesthetic when she shed her coat during her visit to snowy Bristol on Friday .

Meghan Markle is not afraid of a bold print.

Needless to say, Markle wasn't afraid of making a major fashion statement today.

The dress was covered with images of flowers and wild animals, including deer, birds an owl and a goat.

MARC GIDDINGS/AFP/Getty Images Pretty in Print Once inside during her visit to Bristol, the mom-to-be removed her coat to reveal a fun printed midi dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Green With Envy For a snowy visit to Bristol, the expectant royal bundled up in a black William Vintage coat. olive green boots by Sarah Flint and a matching Ralph Lauren clutch.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Blushing in Blush The Duchess visited the National Theatre in London wearing a $4,090 Brandon Maxwell blush set. The soft but elegant dress and blazer combo was tied together with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde pumps and a Carolina Herrera Insignia clutch.

Neil Mockford/GC Images Cozy and Cute During her first engagement of 2019, Meghan wore a sleek, black dress from HATCH Collection, which she paired with a Victoria Beckham box bag. The show-stopper was her Oscar de la Renta trench coat.

Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire Sparkle and Shine After wearing discount brand H&M earlier in the day, the Duchess donned a £3,400 Roland Mouret gown at the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil: Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 16.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Bargain Shopper Normally, the 37-year-old is seen in chic designer label ensembles, but the Duchess surprised the fashion world when she wore a $35 MAMA maternity beige knit dress from H&M. She added a touch of glam by wearing a Emporio Armani cashmere coat over it and sporting Manolo Blahnik slingback nude heels.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images Throwback Moment Similar to Princess Diana's visit to the Taj Mahal in India in 1992, Meghan wore a bright red coat by Sentaler and a purple dress by ARITIZIA's Babaton collection.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 'Tis the Season Royal watchers at the Sandringham residence were able to see Meghan and her bump bundled up in a Victoria Beckham ensemble. The pieces she modeled were a $1,063 Powder Box purse, a $3,085 navy coat and $1,715 black heeled boots. The Duchess of Sussex also wore an Awon Golding hat.

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Flower Power Duchess Meghan wore a Brock Collection dress and Soia & Kyo's Adelaida coat for a visit to a local care home for retired artists on Dec. 18.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Holiday Suprise The Duchess of Sussex surprises guests at the British Fashion Awards in a Givenchy gown to honor Clare Waight Keller, the designer of her wedding gown.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Burgundy Beauty While visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen, Meghan stunned in a burgundy Club Monaco shift dress that had a velvet collar paired with a matching trench coat and pointed black ankle boots.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Glitz and Glam For her first Royal Variety Performance, she wore a Safiyaa black and white sequined top and a black floor-length skirt.

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images Fall Fashionista Meghan paid a visit to Northern Ireland in a chic green Greta Constantine skirt, a cashmere Victoria Beckham sweater, burnt-orange suede Manolo heels and a sand Mackage coat.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images Royal Blues On a sunny day of her tour in New Zealand, the royal opted for a two-piece set, complete by a royal blue Givenchy crewneck sweater and pleated skirt. She finished off her fall style with navy blue pumps and her gold studs.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Fashion Romance Continuing her royal tour, Meghan opted for a Stella McCartney Navy Midi Dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps, her favorite Boh Runga earrings and a Kiri Nathan necklace. The garment features a wrap skirt that hits just above her stomach, subtly revealing her growing baby bump.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Blues The duchess is taking a style cue from Kate Middleton, wearing a dress that's she's worn before. After wearing the navy blue dress at a polo match in 2017, Meghan brought the stunning piece on her trip to New Zealand, adding nude pumps and gold hoop earrings.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Cream Couture For a walkabout with her husband, the Duchess wore a custom Brandon Maxwell cream midi shift dress, Stuart Weitzman pumps and her Boh Runga earrings. This time, she swapped her Martin Grant Trench Coat for the Burberry Bishop Trench, which isn't on sale yet.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images Suited for It Celebrating art in New Zealand, the royal wore a white tuxedo dress—a custom design from Maggie Marilyn, who is based in New Zealand—Manolo Blanik pumps, a Simon James necklace and a navy blue coat that she draped over her shoulders outside of the event.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Day Date For a trip outdoors with her husband, Meghan kept it very casual, pairing her Outland denim with Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a raincoat and a green scarf.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Formal Affair In honor of a reception at new Zealand's Governor's House, Meghan stunned in a black gown from Gabriela Hearst with a Dior satin clutch, Stuart Weitzman sandals with jewelry from Birks and Simon James.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Check Mate Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan sported a $56 maternity dress from ASOS under her checkered trench from Karen Walker with Sarah Flint pumps and Birks earrings.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Cranberry Couture This is just the Thanksgiving outfit inspiration we needed. At the Sydney Airport, Meghan wore a Boss by Hugo Boss dress with a Cuyana mini bag and Aquazzura Casablanca pumps.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Stunning in the Spotlight To close out the Invictus Games in Sydney, Meghan opted for another olive green piece. This time, her halter dress comes from Antonio Berardi and Aquazarra heels.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Courtside Style Wearing her much-loved Outland denim, she paired her jeans with another cranberry top from Theodore Scanlan and Sarah Flint heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Fall's Best The Duchess of Sussex sported a fall style that everyone can wear: lace-up ankle boots (from Stuart Weitzman), her go-to black denim, black turtle neck (from Jac & Jack) and a grey Club Monaco jacket.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Sky Blue Belle Preparing to leave Tonga, the royal opted for an elevated airport style in a bright blue, button-down dress. She wore the Veronica Beard Cary Dress with pale blue pumps and Adina Reyter diamond earrings.

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Sheer Sensation The Duchess attends the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney in a magnificent Oscar de la Renta strapless gown, featuring layers of white sheer tulle and black birds.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Stars and Stripes The American-born royal stepped out wearing another Martin Grant dress. This time she chose a striped, belted mid-length dress with a high neckline. She paired her dazzling number with green velvet pumps and a Prada bag.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Royal Holiday At the official welcome ceremony, Meghan wore a forest green dress from Jason Wu—the perfect hue for the holidays—with Manolo Blahnik pumps, Pippa Small Jewelry and Aurélie Bidermann leaf-shaped earrings.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Angelic Ambassador In Tonga, the mother-to-be opted for a Theia white gown with sparkling embellishments on the shoulders, black pumps and a small black clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Warm Greetings For her arrival into Tonga with Prince Harry, Meghan wore the Pleated Floral Dress from Self Portrait (a maxi dress that she customized) with navy blue pumps and a small clutch.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage Floral Wonder The Duchess is wrapped in flowers, creating a look perfect for vacation. For a morning tea reception, she chose to wear the Figue ‘Frederica' Printed Ruffle Dress and Castañer wedges with jewelry from Karen Walker and a Suva bag. Then, her hosts draped flower around her daytime style.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Whimsical in White Meghan acknowledged the public outside of her hotel in a white Zimmerman dress, Stephen Jones white hat and Tabitha Simmons ‘Millie' Pumps.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Classy Cape The Duchess matched the Fiji flag in this stunning blue floor-length Safiyaa cape gown for her first state dinner in Fiji.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Pump It Up The American-born royal swaps out her nude and navy blue pumps for a leopard version to pair with her black denim, top and white blazer.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Formal Affair Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex put on their best clothing to attend the official opening of the extension of the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Vacation Vibes Although it may be a royal tour, the lovebirds make it look like their honeymoon in their vacation-worthy garbs. Meghan opted for a Reformation sundress, brown leather sandals and oversized sunglasses.

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Walk Through the Park The Duchess opts for a city chic look with a black turtleneck, black denim, pumps, a blazer and striped bag.

Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation/PA Wire Sporty Royal Meghan joins Prince Harry at an Invictus Games sailing race. They are both wearing Invictus Games windbreakers, dark pants and sneakers. The duchess is wearing black Outland Denim jeans and white Veja sneakers.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage Majestic Blue The duchess wears a navy Stella McCartney cape dress and matching coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser London, paired with Stuart Weitzman pumps, to the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Sydney.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Back to School Meghan and Harry visit Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia. The duchess is wearing a navy pleated, two-tone Roksanda Athena dress.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage A Star in Stripes Dressed in a black and white striped Martin Grant maxi dress and pink lei, the duchess is all smiles in Bondi Beach.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Beach Style Wearing a beige Martin Grant trench coat and black Club Monaco Miguellina dress, Meghan joins Harry on a trip to South Melbourne Beach.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Sailor Style The Duchess of Sussex wears a navy, sailor-style dress by Australian designer Dion Lee to the This Girl Can campaign event at Government House in Melbourne, Australia.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Suited and Booted The former Suits actress styled a low ponytail with J.Crew ankle boots and a grey blazer from her BFF Serena William's collection.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Tour in a Trench Meghan threw on a beige trench coat over a classic white Karen Gee dress for a visit to the Sydney Opera House.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Belted Beauty This trench coat-inspired dress and her other belted dresses explain how the royal was able to keep her pregnancy a secret.