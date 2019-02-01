Daniel Radcliffe Is "Very Obsessed" With The Bachelor

It sounds like it's time for Harry Potter to meet Colton Underwood

During an appearance on Good Morning America Friday, Daniel Radcliffewas asked by a fan what his current pop culture obsession is.

Unashamedly, the star replied, "The Bachelor I'm doing a lot of."

That's right, folks—even everyone's favorite childhood wizard tunes in to see the latest drama between the current Bachelor, Underwood, and his bevy of ladies.

"I say this to people and they seem surprised," Radcliffe added. "I would also like to say I used to be like one of those guys who was like, 'Yeah, my girlfriends makes me watch it.' It's not—I'm making the choice. It's me week after week."

Clearly, he's a fan and he's proud of it.